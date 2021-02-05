Mr. Angelo Mistilis, 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Elmcroft in Oxford. A private memorial service was held on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Father Joe Tonos officiating. The family invites Angelo’s friends to join them for the service via Waller Funeral Home’s Facebook Page. Livestreaming will begin at 11 a.m.

Angelo, Daddy, Dad, Big Pops, Ang and Big Daddy were all names that Angelo Mistilis answered to, and he lived up to them all. His larger-than-life character was an integral part of all the lives he touched. Angelo was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather and great-grandfather, a kind neighbor and loyal friend.

Many people will remember the café that he owned and operated, some will remember his friendly greetings from his front porch swing and others will remember the quiet, direct aid he gave to them or their family – never once expecting a thank you. His huge heart made everyone around him feel safe and loved.

Throughout his life, he worked hard to provide for his family and set an example for his children by the life he lived. He taught his children to be honest, hardworking people who loved big and always helped others. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and, along the way, taught many friends how to hunt, fish and cook some really good food!

Angelo leaves a legacy of love, compassion and incredible humor. We already miss him but are thankful we each have a series of special memories to cherish from when he was with us. Angelo was a veteran of the Army National Guard and was stationed in Hawaii prior to Vietnam where he served as a trainer in the tank division.

Angelo is survived by his loving wife, JoDale Mistilis of Oxford; two daughters, Erin McKibben and her husband, Charles of Brentwood, Tenn. and Dina Mistilis Moore of Atlanta, Ga.; two sons, Joey Mistilis and his wife, Cathie of Oxford and John Mistilis and his wife, Maggie of Oxford; two brothers, Stavros Mistilis and his wife, Kay of Memphis and Ben Arthur Mistilis and his wife, Bernadette of Florida; eight grandchildren, Hunter Moore, Eli Moore, Joe McKibben, Mimi Leachman, Matt Mistilis, Lauren Mistilis, Andy McCown and Beau Farmer. He was proud to be a great-grandfather to five great-grandchildren.

If you would like to make a memorial contribution in Angelo’s memory, the family feels that donations to The Pantry would honor a man who loved to feed others. Donations may be mailed to The Pantry, P.O. Box 588, Oxford, MS 38655.

