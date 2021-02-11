Oxford man charged with commercial burglary

An Oxford man is facing charges in connection to burglaries at a local laundromat.

On Jan. 23, the Oxford Police Department took a report of multiple burglaries at 3 Way Laundry. Upon investigation, OPD arrested Arthur Lee Carrothers, 59, without incident on Feb. 3.

Carrothers was charged with two counts of Commercial Burglary and a Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued him a $10,000 bond.