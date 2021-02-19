Clara Smith Hunt, 95, of Oxford, passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

One of the six siblings, Mrs. Hunt was born on Nov.8, 1925, in Montgomery, W.V. to Rupert Smith and Bess Woolwine Smith.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Rupert “June” Smith, and Edward “Bill” Smith; sisters, Marg Treber, and Cam Tallarico; her husband of 70 years, Dr. Burl Hunt; daughters, Beverly Hunt Maaya and Robin Hunt Trapper.

She is survived by her sister, Jeanne Anne Carter of Selma, Va.; granddaughter, Elise Cox (Bobby); grandson, Eric Maaya; ten great-grandchildren, Charlie (Grace), Casey (Hannah), Daniel, Jonathan, Jesse, Samuel, David, and Nathan Cox, and Riley and Robin Maaya; and son-in-law, Ramzi Maaya.

Mrs. Hunt resided in Oxford for over 50 years in the home she and Burl built together before his passing in December of 2014. They greatly loved to receive family and friends into their home.

Mrs. Hunt received her liberal art BA from Kansas State University and 2 masters degrees from the University of MS. Using her degree in library science, she worked in the Ole Miss library for many years, including as the head of the Microforms and Reserve department.

Dr. and Mrs. Hunt were also active members at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Oxford, MS.

She and Burl cared deeply about education and began a scholarship, the Burl and Clara Smith Hunt Teacher Education Scholarship for women with families returning to school. You can contact Billy Crews at wlcrews@olemiss.edu to contribute.

A Memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 27, 1 p.m., at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Oxford, MS. Interment of ashes will follow in the church courtyard.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com

