Absentee voting begins for Oxford’s municipal primary elections

Those who will be unable to vote in person for this year’s municipal election primaries can now go cast their ballot.

Absentee voting opened on Monday for the Democratic primaries taking place for the Wards I, III and V Alderman races and will run through April 3. The primary elections will be held on April 6 with any runoffs needed taking place on April 27.

There are no Republican primaries being held.

Anyone one who wishes to cast an absentee ballot can do so at Oxford’s City Hall, where a voting area has been set up in the lobby. Valid photo identification is required, as are masks or facial coverings.

The Ward I primary is between incumbent Rick Addy and candidate Billy Crews. The Ward I race will be decided in April, as there are no Republican or Independent candidates running.

In Ward III, there will be a new Alderman, as incumbent Janice Antonow announced last month she is not seeking a seventh term. Democrats Brian Hyneman and Alexandria White will face off in the primary with the winner running against Republican L. McQueen Miscamble in the general election.

Ward V incumbent Preston Taylor will run against two challengers in the primary. Democratic candidates Justin Boyd and Tracey L. Williams are looking to unseat Taylor. The winner will run against Republican candidate Barney Chadwick this summer.

The mayoral race along with Ward II, VI and At-Large races do not require a primary and will be decided in the June 8 general election. Alderman Kesha Howell-Atkinson is running unopposed in her bid for re-election in Ward IV.

The deadline to register to vote in this year’s election is 5 p.m. on March 5.