Two-vehicle wreck at Highway 6 and Buddy East Parkway intersection

A wreck involving two vehicles occurred at the Highway 6 and Buddy East Parkway intersection on Thursday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m., the Oxford Police Department closed off the intersection due to what initial reports stated was a wreck between a Panola County garbage truck and a car.

Other reports suggested the wreck resulted in multiple fatalities and one person being taken to a Memphis hospital via helicopter; the EAGLE is working to confirm those reports.

At approximately 11:05 a.m., both lanes of Highway 6 East were reopened for traffic. Both the Oxford Police Department and Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department worked the accident, as well as the Oxford and Lafayette County fire departments.

This is a developing story. Check oxfordeagle.com for more updates.