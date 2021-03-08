John Matthew Ellington; Evangeline Rose Ellington; Lincoln James Ellington

The lives of Matt, Evangeline, and Lincoln would seem too short to many, but for those who were touched by their sweet lives, there is the realization that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which you live it. All three of them lived life to the fullest, and while they will be missed, they will remain forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved them. A visitation was held Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 3 to 6 p.m.

The memorial service was held Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. Both services will be held at Christ Presbyterian Church in Oxford, MS. A private family graveside service will be held at a later time. Br. Luke Lawson, Br. Les Newsom, and Br. Scott Thomas will officiate. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

Matt was born to Johnny and Ann Ellington in Eupora, MS. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and was employed by the United States Forest Service as a Law Enforcement Officer. Matt was a godly family man who loved his wife, Jessica, of 14 years with the kind of love described in 1 Corinthians 13 and Ephesians 5. He also thrived as the doting father to Evangeline and Lincoln. Whether it was taking nature walks, digging in the dirt, or playing in the snow with his family, Matt’s passion was his wife and children. He loved hunting and fishing, but would rather be found with his family baking cookies, decorating gingerbread houses, or leading family devotionals at bedtime. His strength was matched by his humility, and he was honest, loyal, and willing to help anyone.

Feisty and creative, rugged but prissy are characteristics that only touch the surface of who Evangeline was. She loved tutus and tiaras but was just as comfortable in muddy boots. She loved art, science, puzzles, and chickens.

Obsessed with dragons and always hungry, Lincoln was as adventurous as his Dad. He loved to do science experiments and arts and crafts, and just like his Dad, he was a daredevil.

The Ellingtons could be found either in the kitchen or in the woods at any given time. They loved working on home projects together or just sitting and reading together. One thing was consistent through it all – they never missed a chance to celebrate every opportunity they could. They truly cherished every moment together and have left an example of love to all who knew them.

Matt, Jessica, Evangeline, and Lincoln lived a full life together under the banner of the love of Jesus Christ. Were it not for the grace, strength, and purpose Christ provides, the grief Jessica now faces in their absence would be impossible to bear. However, because of the faith she shared together with her husband and children, Jessica’s grief is not without hope as they will be reunited in His presence one day. That is the true legacy of the Ellington family.

Matt, Evangeline, and Lincoln are survived by wife and mother, Jessica Ellington of Oxford, MS; parents and grandparents, Johnny and Ann Ellington of Ackerman, MS; mother-in-law and grandmother,Karen Hogg of Poplar Bluff, MO; brother and uncle, Josh Ellington and wife Sarah of Portland, OR; sister-in-law and aunt, Emily Hogg of Poplar Bluff, MO;cousins, Logan Ellington of Portland, OR., Keilah and Brielle Freeman of Jackson, MO; and great grandmother, Shirley Batson of Poplar Bluff, MO.

They were preceded in death by grandfather, Jim Hogg; and aunt, Andrea Freeman Hagerty.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to United Cancer Assistance Network (UCAN, 1899 N. Westwood Ste C, PMB#172, Poplar Bluff, MO. 63901) or Lafayette Elementary (100 Commodore Drive, Oxford, MS. 38655 – earmarked for STEM or Art programs).

Please leave online condolences on the Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.