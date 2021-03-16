Mrs. Jimmie Nell Barlow Cain, 89, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Calhoun in Calhoun City, Miss. The funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home in Oxford with Rev. Buster Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Yellow Leaf Cemetery in Oxford, MS. The visitation will be held prior to the service in West Hall of Waller Funeral Home from 12:30 P.M. until service time.

Born in Lafayette County, MS to the late Guy Richard and Gladys Nora Bauchman Barlow, Mrs. Cain was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church and Yocona Homemakers Club (with 25 years of service). She loved Quilting and Embroidery. Her talent and skill in cooking and sewing won her many competition ribbons. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Archie Lynn Cain.

Mrs. Cain is survived by two daughters, Lynell Gilbert and her husband, Pete, of Westminster, SC and Stacy Barnes and her husband, Russell, of Oxford, MS; s son, Randy Cain and his wife, Barbara, of Tamms, IL; a sister, Clara King of Iuka, MS; Lloyd Barlow of Bartlett, TN; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Cain’s memory may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, 823 CR 334, Oxford, MS 38655 or Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc., 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263.

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.