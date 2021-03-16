Severe weather forecast for Lafayette County on Wednesday

A month after experiencing extreme winter storms, Lafayette County is expecting another round of severe weather on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Memphis moved Lafayette County into the moderate level, the fourth out of five risk levels, on Tuesday morning.

A moderate level includes a high risk for severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes. Long-lived tornadoes are also possible with the storm.

Before the main front is expected to arrive in Lafayette County on Wednesday evening at approximately 6 p.m., cells that arrive ahead of it throughout the day could potentially pose a more dangerous threat than the front.

The City of Oxford has four storm shelters located within its city limits. Those locations are at the Oxford Utilities parking lot, the Oxford Activity Center parking lot, the recycling center next to Oxford Police Department off Molly Barr Road and at Oxford Fire Department Station No. 4 off Jackson Avenue.

Lafayette County has several storm shelters located throughout the county, which can be found on the Lafayette County Emergency Management website.