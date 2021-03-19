Lottie Leona Jamison, 63, passed away at 1:10 p.m. on March 14, 2021 at Community Hospital South in Indianapolis, Ind. Lottie was born on October 18, 1957, in Waterford, Miss.

Lottie enjoyed watching old movies and listening to music.

Survivors include her sister, Mary Enright and her husband Jeff of Vincennes; daughter, Mary Marie Rooks and her husband Tracy of Abbeville, Miss.; brother, Joseph H. McLarty and his wife Yim of Takoma, Wash.; and her granddaughter Sharette Leigh Bennett. Lottie was preceded in death by her mother, twin daughters, son, Charles Travis Jamison, brothers, Edwin Elcho “Eddie” and John Gary McLarty, and her grandchildren, Keria and Justian Bennett.

Lottie’s wishes were to be cremated. Online memories may be shared with her family and friends at www.goodwinsieversfh.com. Goodwin-Sievers Funeral Home, Vincennes, Ind. is honored to assist the Jamison family with arrangements.