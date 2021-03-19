Two suspects in custody following shooting at The Archive apartments

The Oxford Police Department is still investigating a shooting that took place at The Archive apartment complex on Thursday.

At approximately 2:09 p.m. on March 18, OPD received a call of shots fired at The Archive, located at County Road 300.

Two suspects are in custody at this time. The investigation is still active and more information will be released at a later time, according to OPD. Names of the suspects as well as charges filed and mugshots will be provided with that update.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported from the scene to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury and is in stable condition.

If anyone has information regarding the crime, OPD asks that they call 662-232-2400 or the Lafayette County CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477.