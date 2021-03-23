March 23, 2021

Okolona man charged with sale of stolen firearm

By Anna Guizerix

Published 10:06 am Tuesday, March 23, 2021

An Okolona man was arrested by investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department on March 22.

Isaiah Moore, 24 of Okolona, was involved in the sale of a firearm that was stolen out of Lafayette County, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Department.

He was charged with possession, sale and transfer of a stolen firearm. Moore was given a bond of $5,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

