Child predator investigation leads to arrest of Olive Branch man
An Olive Branch man is behind bars following an undercover operation by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
On April 6, Investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department conducted an undercover operation targeting child predators in the area.
During the operation, Dennis Surbaugh, 24, was arrested and charged with Enticement of a Child to Meet for Sexual Purposes.
Surbaugh is currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.
