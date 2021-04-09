Visitation was Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Riverwood Family in Brookhaven, Miss., and resumed on Friday from 1 p.m. until service begins at 2 p.m. Graveside service will follow at Riverwood Memorial Park. Dr. David Millican will officiate.

Brandy Michelle (Smith) Fredette, 43 quietly passed away on April 5, 2021 at her home in Wesson, MS. She was born April 25, 1977 in McComb, Miss. She was the daughter of Sandra and Ron Guest of Oxford, MS and Keith and Joyce Smith of Summit, Miss.

Brandy worked in several different management positions, most recently at Zaxby’s in Brookhaven. She never met a stranger, was considered a ray of sunshine by those closest to her and treated everyone she worked with fairly and with great kindness.

She was a loving daughter, devoted mother, extremely proud of her family, and leaves behind many wonderful friends. Her greatest legacy will be seen through the lives of her three children, who will shine bright with their mother’s endearing spirit. She loved attending their sporting events, music recitals or just being there to support them in any way.

Brandy was proceeded in death by her grandparents Dorothy and Gerald McGuire of Liberty, Miss. and Memphis Smith of Summit, Miss. She leaves sons, Troy and Luke Fredette, and daughter Jamie Claire Fredette all of Monticello, Miss.; her grandmother Lela Smith of Summit; a sister Claire Guest Lowe (Jody) of Oxford; brothers, Sam Guest of St. Louis, Mo., and Wallace Smith of Summit; nieces Madi Kate Wallace and Mary Hollis Lowe both of Oxford, MS; uncles, Mickey McGuire (Brenda) of McComb, Kyle Smith (Dee Dee) of Liberty, Miss., and Gerry McGurie (Kim) of Gluckstadt, Miss.; an aunt, Charlotte Reynolds (Ronnie) of Liberty; and a host of adoring great aunts, great uncles, and cousins.

She will be greatly missed by her family who will forever cherish her memory. We are reminded of John 11:25-26 Jesus told her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Anyone who believes in me will live, even after dying. Everyone who lives in me and believes in me will never ever die.”

Due to COVID concerns the family requests that all those who wish to attend visitation and funeral services wear a face mask.

