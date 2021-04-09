Oxford Board of Aldermen vote to end free curbside parking around downtown Square

The free parking spaces that were reserved for curbside pick-up around the Oxford Square are ending this week.

During their regular meeting on Tuesday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen voted to remove the hoods from parking meters at spaces that were reserved for curbside pick-up at stores and restaurants.

The hoods were placed on select meters around the Square last year to reserve parking spots for customers picking up food when restaurants closed their dining rooms as part of the COVID-19 pandemic. With most of the COVID-19 restrictions rolled back and Ole Miss baseball home games drawing larger attendance, the Board voted to resume paid parking at the reserved spaces.

“Now that all sporting events are at full capacity and restaurants are at full capacity, I’ve had business owners mention they’d rather have those parking spots for their customers, since curbside is not being offered as much,” said Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill.

Outdoor dining is continuing through the month of April, which is occupying some parking spots around the downtown Square. The Board will discuss the future of the temporary outdoor dining sections at their first meeting in May.