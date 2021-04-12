Water Valley man charged with Grand Larceny

A Water Valley man is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a couple of items, including a truck.

On April 7, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested LaKendrick Hervey, 26, who was allegedly involved in stealing over $60,000 worth of items, including a 2017 Toyota Tacoma truck and a 16-foot double axle trailer.

Hervey was charged with Grand Larceny and issued a bond of $35,000.