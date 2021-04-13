Local track teams have strong performances in division meets

The postseason is here for track and field, meaning the march to Pearl and the MHSAA Track and Field State Championships is underway.

Last weekend was the first step of the four-meet process with divisional meets taking place. Oxford hosted the Division 2-6A meet at Bobby Holcomb Field last Friday, while Lafayette and Water Valley’s track teams competed at Olive Branch on Saturday in their respective meets.

In the 2-6A meet, Oxford’s teams came away with a pair of top-2 finishes, with the boys team winning their meet and the girls team finishing second.

Oxford’s boys picked up 99 points, defeating Hernando by nine points. Southaven finished third with 41 points, while Horn Lake rounded out the four teams with 38 points.

The Chargers used eight first place finishes and four second place finishes out of 18 events in the boys’ meet to secure the division title. Top-four finishers in each event advanced to this Saturday’s regional meet at Lewisburg High School in Olive Branch.

In the relay events, Oxford finished first place in 4 x 100 meter, 4 x 200 meter and 4 x 400 meter while finishing second in the 4 x 800 meter event.

Chase Rose took first place in the 800 meter and 1600 meter runs while Matthew Singletary took first in the 3200 meter run. In the field events, Keegan Wilfawn won the discus event, while brother Kortlan Wilfawn finished second. Oxford swept the men’s pole vault with Michael Patterson winning, while Jaden Taylor and John Scott Kendricks finished second and third, respectively.

Oxford boys had a total of 22 qualifiers for this weekend’s region meet.

In the girls meet, the Lady Chargers finished with 80 points, coming 30 points shy of first place Hernando’s 110 points. They earned seven first place finishes and six runner-up out of 17 events to lead the way of 15 regional qualifiers.

Nyla Patton won the girls 100-meter dash and Semaj Pettis won the 200-meter dash for the Lady Chargers. In the relay events, Oxford won the 4 x 100 meter and 4 x 200 meter, while finishing second in the 4 x 400 meter and third in the 4 x 800 meter.

In the field events, Hannah Johnson won the long jump, high jump and triple jump events while Patton finished second in the long jump.

Those who qualify for the 6A North Half meet, will compete at Clinton High School on April 24.

LAFAYETTE

The Lafayette track teams had strong showings at their 1-5A divisional meet, with both the boys and girls recording four first place finishes.

In the girls meet, Mia Dawson took first place in the 3200-meter run, while Avery Treloar won the 100-meter hurdles. In the relay events, the Lady Commodores won the 4 x 100 meter and the 4 x 200 meter and finished runner up in both the 4 x 400 meter and 4 x 800 meter.

On the boys’ side, Brendan Toles won the 200-meter dash and 110 meter hurdles, while Bralen Williams won the 800-meter run. Toles also won the triple jump event.

Those who qualified for the Region 1-5A meet will compete at Center Hill this week for the opportunity to advance to the North Half meet back at Center Hill on April 24.

WATER VALLEY



In the Division 2-3A meet, Water Valley’s boys track team took home a first place finish and four other top-four finishes to advance to this week’s Region 1-3A meet.

Saveon Freeman won the long jump event for the Blue Devils, while also placing fourth in the 200-meter dash. Water Valley’s Chris Harris finished fourth in the 100-meter dash and the 110-meter hurdles, while Jon Surrette finished fourth in the 300 meter hurdles.

The Region 1-3A meet will be held at Pontotoc High School on Thursday, and if anyone qualifies for the 3A North Half meet, it will be held at Winona High School on April 24.