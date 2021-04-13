OUR VIEW: Free Diapers, Period Products a remarkable Service to Community 

CASA of Lafayette County and Mid-South Food Bank are partnering to give away some of the most essential products in life, for free, this Wednesday.

Through a program called Bare Needs Diaper Bank, those in need will be able to get free diapers, period products and adult incontinence items at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Building, located at 70 F.D. ‘Buddy’ East Parkway in Oxford. Distribution begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m.

Prices of items like baby diapers and period products leave many in need forced to make tough decisions. It’s not like one can go without diapering their baby, nor can one be without period products. It is a noble effort to make these items more accessible to the public.

Bare Needs Diaper Bank is a member of the National Diaper Bank Network and the Alliance for Period Supplies. While the organization usually serves Memphis and Shelby County, the LOU Community is grateful for their trip a little further South.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, diaper need is the “lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to keep an infant or child clean, dry, and healthy.”

Bare Needs Diaper Bank says: Lack of diapers can lead to severe diaper rash, infections, developmental delays, and behavioral issues. Many parents and incontinent adults feel embarrassment and worthlessness when they cannot afford diapers. This “luxury” item is not provided through government assistance.

Period poverty, according to Bare Needs, refers to the lack of access to sanitary products due to financial constraints.

Many women know the feeling of embarrassment and indignity that comes with opening your bag only to realize that period product you thought was there, is gone. Imagine how it must feel to have limited access to these products all the time – and imagine an event created to alleviate those woes.

The work being done by CASA of Lafayette County, Mid-South Food Bank and Bare Needs Diaper Bank is remarkable and should be celebrated.

For more information or to learn how you can help, visit midsouthfoodbank.org/diaper-bank.