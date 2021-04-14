Best of Oxford 2021 Voting now open

It is time to cast your vote for your favorite businesses and services in the Best of Oxford 2021 contest.

The nomination phase took place Feb. 17 – March 13, with more than 19,000 entries from EAGLE readers. Anyone could nominate their favorite businesses, but only the top five nominated in each category moved on to the voting round.

Voting for Best of Oxford 2021 begins Wednesday, April 14 and will end on Saturday, May 8. All voting is online at www.oxfordeagle.com/best-of-oxford-2021.

The winners will be announced in the July/August edition of Oxford Magazine and will also be online on the Oxford Eagle website beginning on July 1.

While many businesses have already been contacted, business owners can check the website to see if their business is included in the voting round.

Best of Oxford 2021 has a new logo this year, with a stylized clock from the court house and colors that are brighter to reflect the community.