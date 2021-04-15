Jackson man arrested for attempting to sell stolen ATV
A Jackson man is facing a felony charge after selling a stolen all-terrain vehicle.
On April 13, investigators with the Oxford Police Department received information about a stolen all-terrain vehicle from Jackson being sold in Oxford. Investigators were able to locate the individual selling the stolen ATV.
The individual was identified by OPD as Dominique Price, 29, who was in possession of the ATV at the time of his arrest by patrol officers with OPD and deputies from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Price was charged with Possession of Stolen Property and issued a $2,500 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.
Oxford’s State Veterans Home hosts Operation Family Reunion event
After 13 months without family or friends walking through the front door, Oxford’s State Veterans Home welcomed them back with... read more