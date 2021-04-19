Oxford Middle School student dies by suicide

A student at Oxford Middle School died over the weekend as a result of suicide, the school district announced Monday.

The body of seventh-grader Alyssah Rosas was discovered Monday morning. According to a statement from Oxford School District Superintendent Brian Harvey, the district is offering support services for those at OMS and Oxford High School as they come to terms with the loss.

“This loss will raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our students,” Harvey said. “The circumstances of this loss can be challenging to understand and discuss with your children. We encourage you, as parents, to also feel free to use our counseling resources for additional support.”

Harvey also said those who wished to offer support of any kind to Rosas’ family can contact the OSD Family Support Center at 662-234-3541.

A statement from the Rosas family thanked the community for their outpouring of support in the initial wake of Alyssah’s death.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their condolences for the unfortunate loss in our family,” the Rosas family statement said. “We appreciate the space and comfort that the Oxford community has provided. Stay kind and don’t forget to tell your loved ones that you love them.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.