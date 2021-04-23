Mrs. Catherine Traylor Alderson, 101, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Oxford. The funeral service will be Friday, April 23, 2021, at 2 P.M. at North Oxford Baptist Church (NOBC) with Rev. Wayne Morrow and Rev. Everett Childers officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at noon at the church. The graveside service will follow at Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

Mrs. Alderson was born April 10, 1920, in Lafayette County and was the widow of Rel Alderson. Mrs. Catherine spent over a century serving the Good Lord, her family, and community. Mrs. Alderson was a former member of New Prospect Baptist Church where she served as Nursery Coordinator. She was an active member of NOBC and earned the distinction as Oldest Member. Although most of her time was spent as a homemaker, she was also employed by Big Yank in Water Valley.

Mrs. Catherine was a very talented wife and mother. She could be found making heirloom clothing, Snow White costumes, and quilts for her children and grandchildren. Shoes were polished and everything was in order in Mrs. Catherine’s home. Sunday lunches were sacred and miraculously no matter who showed up, there was always plenty of food and laughter to go around.

During her life Mrs. Catherine was an inspiration to all. Her quick steps and easy smile and laughter were envied by all of us. She based her life on the teachings of Jesus as taught to her by her father. If you want to know the secret to success, look at Mrs. Alderson’s life. She lived by 1 John 3:11 – Love one another. She never had an unkind word to say about anyone. She loved her country and supported our military, law enforcement, and Billy Graham. Your birthday card might say, “God Bless America.”

Mrs. Alderson had a great appreciation for God’s creations. She delighted in watching the little birds and her flowers grow. Her cuttings of plants grace many yards in Lafayette County. Last but not least, she was such a student of this world that after 101 years, she was better at predicting the weather than Doppler radar. In 101 years you can do a lot of living. Even after the age of 85, she was full of firsts. She rode with her son in his vintage convertible during the Christmas parade, received the Girl Scouts Heart of the South Women of Distinction Award, was recognized by Ole Miss Basketball for holding season tickets from 1984 to present, and made national news with her COVID birthday parade when she turned 100 last year.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rel Alderson, son, Michael Alderson, son-in-law, James Leister, three sisters and five brothers.

She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Leister, daughter-in-law, Glenda Alderson, three grandchildren, Randy Leister, Mike Alderson II, and Lendy Alderson Edwards all of Oxford, MS; three sisters, Frances Beard of Oxford, MS, Joann Taylor of Phoenix, AZ, and Patty Lampkin of Oxford, MS. She was also blessed with seven beautiful great grandchildren who loved her dearly.

Memorial contribution in Mrs. Alderson’s memory may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelical Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201 or to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.WoundedWarriorProject.org

