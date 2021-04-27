Area teams have strong performances in North Half track meets

The high school track and field season is winding down with the state championships this weekend, but local teams punched their tickets with strong performances in last weekend’s North Half meets.

Lafayette’s girls team took home the 5A North Half title at Center Hill High School on Saturday while the Oxford boys team finished runner-up in the 6A North Half meet in Clinton last Friday.

The Lady Commodores earned 115 points to secure the 5A North Half championship, defeating Vicksburg who earned 90 points. In the boys North Half meet, Lafayette finished fifth with 64 points while Saltillo won with 99 points.

Mia Dawson led the Lady Commodores with three top-four finishes, including winning the 3200 meter run. Dawson finished runner-up 1600 meter run and fourth in the 800 meter run.

All top-four finishers in each event qualify for this weekend’s state championship meets at Pearl High School.

Other state meet qualifiers for Lafayette’s girls include Avery Treloar who placed second in the 200 meter dash and the 100 meter hurdles. Maine Lund placed second behind Dawson in the 3200 meter run and fourth in the 1600 meter run. Mariah Reed-Jones placed third in the 200 meter dash.

In the relay events, the Lady Commodores teams won the 4×200 meter, placed second in the 4×100 meter and third in the 4×800 meter.

Lafayette’s girls had strong finished in the field events as well. Anna Lafferty won the pole vault event while teammates Abigail West finished second and Allie Drewery finished third. Ashlyn Hill finished third in the high jump.

On the boys side, Lafayette had seven qualifiers for the state meet.

Brendan Toles won the 200 meter dash and the 110 meter hurdles while finished second in the triple jump. Bralen Williams finished second in the 400 meter dash. Watson Williamson won the pole vault event.

In the relay events, Lafayette placed third in the 4×200 meter and 4×800 meter.

Oxford’s boys team earned 83 points to finish 71 points behind 6A North Half Champion Clinton’s 154 points. Oxford’s girls team earned 33 points to finish eighth.

The Chargers had seven qualifiers for the state meet led by three individual North Half champions. Chase Rose continued his dominance in Class 6A when it comes to distance running, winning the 800 and 1600 meter races. John Scott Kendricks took home the North Half title in the pole vault event.

In other field events, Jamal Giles finished fourth in the long jump while Keegan Wilfawn placed second in the discus throw.

Two Oxford boys relay teams qualified with a third place finish in the 4×200 meter and a fourth place finish in the 4×400 meter.

The Lady Chargers had one athlete qualify for two events. Hannah Johnson finished second in the high jump and fourth place in the long jump.

Water Valley’s Saveon Freeman qualified for two Class 3A state championship events at the North Half meet in Winona last weekend. Freeman finished fourth in the 200 meter dash and the long jump.

The Class 3A and 5A state championships will take place on Friday while the 6A state meet will be held on Saturday.