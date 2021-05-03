Lafayette High School announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian for Class of 2021

Lafayette County School District announced the two students atop Lafayette High School’s Class of 2021 last week.

Leigh Kergosien was named Valedictorian, while Emalee West was named Salutatorian for LHS. The grade point averages (GPA) for each student were not released by LCSD.

Kergosien will attend Mississippi State University in the fall, where she intends to major in Mechanical Engineering. The spring semester was a tense one for her as she waited to find out who was the top student of the Class of 2021.

“I felt very happy and proud when I was first told,” Kergosien said. “I was on edge for the entire semester waiting to hear the verdict, and I was relieved when it was finally decided. This accomplishment is not just my own. My family, friends and teachers got me here, and I am honored to represent my class as Lafayette High School’s Valedictorian for the Class of 2021.”

West plans to attend The University of Mississippi this fall and intends to major in Chemical Engineering with a minor in Neuroscience.

“Being Salutatorian is a huge honor at Lafayette High School, and I am very happy I committed the time to my classes because this honor has brought so many new opportunities for me,” West said. “I am extremely grateful for the support of my closest friends and family throughout my senior year, and I feel like this accomplishment is not just my own.”

Both Kergosien and West will give speeches during Lafayette High School’s 2021 graduation ceremony, taking place on May 28 at the Pavilion on the Ole Miss campus.