Mrs. Pauline Franklin Guyton, 92, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi, in Oxford, MS. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Mrs. Guyton was born in Tennessee on January 1, 1929. She worked as a secretary in the Pathology Department of Helena Hospital. After living and working in Helena, AR for 65 years, she retired and moved to Mountain Home, AR, before settling in Oxford in 2008 to be near her family and to live with her sister, the late Ida Schnautz.

Mrs. Guyton was a strong Christian woman, member of First Baptist Church and an active participant in the Karis II Sunday School class. She loved and enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends.

She is survived by two daughters, Karen Johnston of Oxford, MS and Laurie Wheeler and her husband, J.W. of West Memphis, AR, and a son Stephen Moore and his wife Carroll, of Oxford, MS, as well as 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Guyton’s memory may be made to the First Baptist Church, 800 Van Buren Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655.

