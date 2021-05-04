Traffic Alert: Signals out on Highway 6

UPDATE 2:29 p.m.: All traffic signals on Highway 6 are working, except for the Buddy East Parkway intersection.

All traffic signals along Highway 6 in Lafayette County are not working, according to the Oxford Police Department.

In a Monday afternoon tweet, the OPD alerted residents to the issue, encouraging them to treat all affected intersections as four-way stops.

MDOT has been contacted and is en route to fix the signals, OPD said.

The signals were knocked out of commission as part of Tuesday’s significant weather advisory, which is in effect in Lafayette County through the late afternoon.

⚠️Traffic Alert⚠️ The lights on Highway 6 are ALL out currently. We've contacted @MississippiDOT and should be fixed shortly. Please approach each intersection and treat it like a 4-way stop! pic.twitter.com/Lddsr9sTw2 — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) May 4, 2021