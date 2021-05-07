Mr. Allen Maury Leache, 73, died at his home on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A proud Marylander, Allen was raised by the late Leonard and Dora Leache. Allen graduated from American University in 1970 and in 1999 retired from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington, D.C. He then moved to Oxford, Mississippi where he spent the remainder of his life.

Over the years he was a coach, mentor, sports tour guide, host, fraternity brother, fantasy baseball commissioner, neighbor, father; to his grandchildren he was DeeDad. Allen had an egalitarian, progressive streak that only widened as he aged. Generosity, open-mindedness, intellectual curiosity, and enthusiasm for the many charms of his one wild and precious life defined the best of him.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Marshall Leache. Allen is survived by his sons, Adam Thompson and wife Annie of Excelsior, MN and Josh Leache and his wife Kat of Memphis, TN; a nephew, John Leache of Frederick, MD, his wife Tammy, and their five children; four grandchildren – Conner and Alexander Thompson and Matthew and Betty Leache; and Spike, his beloved dog who will be well cared for by the family’s dear friend Jason Wells.

The family will host a socially distanced memorial celebration of Allen’s life in the backyard of his home in Oxford on Saturday, May 29. Guests are invited to begin arriving at 2PM; a brief ceremony will begin at 2:30.

Allen was as devoted a pet owner as has ever been, and in that spirit we ask that memorial contributions be made to the Louise Fund at Utopia Animal Hospital in Memphis, which provides extensive veterinary care for pet owners whose devotion outweighs their checking account balance. The family asks that you overcome genteel modesty and make them aware of your donation so that they may thank you, as a veterinarian’s office is not staffed to send acknowledgement letters like a better funded non-profit is. Donate by Venmo (info@utopiaanimalhospital.com, specify Louise Fund in description), credit card (by phone at 901-746-8758, specify Louise Fund), or check (made out to Utopia Animal Hospital, For: Louise Fund, mailed to Utopia Animal Hospital, 1157 Madison Ave., Memphis, TN 38104).