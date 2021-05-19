May 19, 2021

May 19 crime reports

By Staff Report

Published 1:48 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Oxford Police Department activity for May 19 includes:

  • 1 Ticket
  • 4 acciddnets
  • 1 arrest for simple assault, disturbance of a businesss

Reports:

  • 2 alarms
  • 2 auto burglary
  • 1 disturbing the peace
  • 1 domestic disturbance
  • 1 K9 search
  • 1 petit larceny
  • 1 property damage
  • 1 simple assault
  • 2 suspicious activity
  • 1 suspicious person
  • 1 vehicle search
  • 2 welfare concern

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department report for May 19 includes:

  • 1 animal complaint
  • 7 service calls
  • 1 suspicious activity
  • 2 suspicious persons
  • 2 suspicious vehicles
  • 2 welfare concerns
  • 4 transports
  • 1 trespassing
  • 1 information
  • 4 follow up
  • 1 fraud
  • 8 service process

 

  • 0 arrests

 

