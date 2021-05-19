May 19 crime reports
Oxford Police Department activity for May 19 includes:
- 1 Ticket
- 4 acciddnets
- 1 arrest for simple assault, disturbance of a businesss
Reports:
- 2 alarms
- 2 auto burglary
- 1 disturbing the peace
- 1 domestic disturbance
- 1 K9 search
- 1 petit larceny
- 1 property damage
- 1 simple assault
- 2 suspicious activity
- 1 suspicious person
- 1 vehicle search
- 2 welfare concern
Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department report for May 19 includes:
- 1 animal complaint
- 7 service calls
- 1 suspicious activity
- 2 suspicious persons
- 2 suspicious vehicles
- 2 welfare concerns
- 4 transports
- 1 trespassing
- 1 information
- 4 follow up
- 1 fraud
- 8 service process
- 0 arrests
You Might Like
Property Transfers: March 8-12, 2021
Property transfers between March 8 – March 12, 2021 recorded with Chancery Court for zip code 38655 – Oxford, MS... read more