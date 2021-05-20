Crime Reports, May 20

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department released its Crime Report for Thursday, May 20, 2021:

4 agency assists

2 alarms

1 animal complaint

2 court details

2 civil matters

1 death

1 follow-up

1 harassment

1 information

1 scam

10 service calls

1 stranded motorist

1 suspicious person

1 transport

4 welfare concerns

2 papers served

0 arrest

Oxford Police Department reports for May 20 are as follows:

4 tickets

2 accidents

Arrests:

1 disorderly conduction failure to comply

2 domestic violence simple assault

1 DUI 1 st , careless driving, possession of paraphernalia

2 public drunk

Reports:

2 alarm

2 ambulance assist

1 animal complaint

1 auto burglary

1 credit card fraud

3 suspicious activity

2 suspicious persons

1 welfare concern