Crime Reports, May 20
Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department released its Crime Report for Thursday, May 20, 2021:
- 4 agency assists
- 2 alarms
- 1 animal complaint
- 2 court details
- 2 civil matters
- 1 death
- 1 follow-up
- 1 harassment
- 1 information
- 1 scam
- 10 service calls
- 1 stranded motorist
- 1 suspicious person
- 1 transport
- 4 welfare concerns
- 2 papers served
- 0 arrest
Oxford Police Department reports for May 20 are as follows:
- 4 tickets
- 2 accidents
- Arrests:
- 1 disorderly conduction failure to comply
- 2 domestic violence simple assault
- 1 DUI 1st, careless driving, possession of paraphernalia
- 2 public drunk
- Reports:
- 2 alarm
- 2 ambulance assist
- 1 animal complaint
- 1 auto burglary
- 1 credit card fraud
- 3 suspicious activity
- 2 suspicious persons
- 1 welfare concern
