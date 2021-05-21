Harmontown man arrested for grand larceny

A Harmontown man is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a vehicle.

On May 6, deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department took a report of a stolen vehicle in the Harmontown community. An investigation was conducted, leading to the recovery of the vehicle and returned to the victim.

Micheal Edward Speed, 24, was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny. He was issued a $2,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and is currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center.