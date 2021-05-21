May 21, 2021

  • 66°

Saltillo man arrested on cyberstalking charge

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:08 am Friday, May 21, 2021

A Salitllo man is facing a felony charge of stalking after allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend, according to the Oxford Police Department.

On May 19, OPD took a report about an individual’s ex-boyfriend threatening and harassing her over texts, social media posts and phone calls. Later that same day, OPD arrested Blake Parkinson, 27, on a charge of cyberstalking.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Parkinson a $10,000 bond.

