Stephen “Steve” Franklin Hollowell, 65, passed away at his home in Oxford, MS, on Saturday, May 22, 2021. A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 25, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. also at Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford. Interment will be at Oxford Memorial Cemetery. Bro. Randy Bain will officiate. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

Steve was born to Harold Franklin and Sarah Daphene Davis Hollowell in Oxford, MS. He was married to Sherry Urbanek Hollowell. He was employed as the Supervisor at the Waste Water Plant at the University of Mississippi. He was also a Master Mason of O.D. Smith Lodge #33.

Steve is described as being loyal and compassionate towards his family and friends. Steve thoroughly enjoyed being outdoors and hunting. He was an avid reader and enjoyed learning about history. Although hunting and being outdoors was his favorite pastime, he loved nothing more than his family and his granddaughter, Kathryn Reed. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Steve is survived by his wife, Sherry Urbanek Hollowell, of Oxford; three children, Daniel (Lindsay) Hollowell, Amanda (Kyle) Conner, and Megan (Josh) Davis, all of Oxford; one granddaughter, Kathryn Reed Davis; and his mother, Daphene Hollowell.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Harold Franklin Hollowell; and one sister, Melanie Rose Chance.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html).

