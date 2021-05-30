Oxford named a regional site for 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament

Oxford-University Stadium will once again host postseason baseball.

The Ole Miss stadium was named a host site for the Oxford Regional in the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament, starting next weekend. The 16 sites were announced by the NCAA on Sunday via their social media accounts and the full field will be announced on Monday.

For a third consecutive season, O-U Stadium will host a regional and will be the fourth time since 2016. Oxford has hosted 10 regionals since 2004.

The other 15 regional sites are Austin (Texas), Columbia (South Carolina), Eugene (Oregon), Fayetteville (Arkansas), Forth Worth (TCU), Gainesville (Florida), Greenville (East Carolina), Knoxville (Tennessee), Lubbock (Texas Tech), Nashville (Vanderbilt), Ruston (Louisiana Tech), South Bend (Notre Dame), Starkville (Mississippi State), Stanford (Stanford) and Tucson (Arizona)

The No. 12 Rebels, who reached the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament for a third straight time, will find out which other three teams will be competing at Swayze Field once the entire Field of 64 is announced on Monday.

Ole Miss is expected to be a National Seed, with projections having them between the No. 10 and 11 spot as of Sunday afternoon. D1Baseball projected the Rebels to be the No. 11 National Seed and paired with No. 6 National Seed Arizona in the Tucson Regional. Baseball America has them projected as the No. 10 seed and paired with No. 7 seed TCU and the Forth Worth Regional.

Regionals begin on June 4 and 5 and feature four teams in a double-elimination bracket. The winners of each regional then play in a Super Regional the following weekend for a berth into the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., starting June 17.

The 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament selection show will air on Monday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.