Abbeville man arrested for domestic assault
On May 30, the Oxford Police Department responded to Park Lane in reference to a domestic disturbance.
Justin Williams, 29 of Abbeville, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault. Williams was given a bond of $10,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.
