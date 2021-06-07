June 8, 2021

Abbeville man arrested for domestic assault

By Jake Thompson

Published 12:53 pm Monday, June 7, 2021

On May 30, the Oxford Police Department responded to Park Lane in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Justin Williams, 29 of Abbeville, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault. Williams was given a bond of $10,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

