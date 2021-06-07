June 7, 2021

Kenshawn Harden, left, and Tyler Owens, right, were charged with multiple counts of Auto Burglary and Conspiracy to Commit Auto Burglary in connection to a string of auto burglaries last month. (Oxford Police Department)

Oxford men charged in string of auto burglaries

By Jake Thompson

Published 12:34 pm Monday, June 7, 2021

Two Oxford men are facing multiple felony charges in connection with auto burglaries last month.

On May 29, the Oxford Police Department received multiple reports spanning May 29 and May 30 of auto burglaries in the areas of Eagle Point Loop, Chinkapin Loop and Ricky D. Britt, Sr. Boulevard. Multiple guns and large amounts of cash were stolen, according to OPD.

An investigation by OPD led to the arrests of Kensahwn Harden, 19, and Tyler Owens, 20. Each were charged with six counts Auto Burglary and two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Auto Burglary.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judged issued both Harden and Owens a $50,000 bond. Harden’s bond was revoked as Harden was out on a previous felony bond and a hold was placed on Owens by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

