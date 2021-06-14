Lafayette County School District names Jay Foster new superintendent

The Lafayette County School District has hired Jay Foster to be the district’s new superintendent.

The LCSD announced the hiring on Monday, coming nearly two months after current superintendent Dr. Adam Pugh announced his retirement.

Foster is coming from Senatobia where he was the superintendent of Senatobia Municipal Schools from 2011 to 2020. Foster currently lives in Lafayette County with his wife, Jennifer, who will be joining the Lafayette Elementary School faculty in the fall.

The Fosters have three children, Bailey Brooke, a recent graduate of Delta State University, John Michael, a sophomore at Northwest Mississippi Community College and Katherine Grace, a junior at Lafayette High School.

The public is invited to a come-and-go welcome reception will be held for Foster at the LCSD central office boardroom from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.