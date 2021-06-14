June 14, 2021

  • 90°

Oxford woman charged with child neglect

By Jake Thompson

Published 2:54 pm Monday, June 14, 2021

An Oxford woman is facing a felony child neglect charge.

On May 10, Child Protective Services reported a child who tested positive for a controlled substance to the Oxford Police Department. On May 31, Tabatha Perkins, 31, was arrested by the Memphis Police Department and later transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Perkins was charged with Child Neglect and issued a $20,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

