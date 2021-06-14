June 14, 2021

  • 88°

Philadelphia man arrested for sexual battery

By Jake Thompson

Published 12:30 pm Monday, June 14, 2021

On June 11, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 100 block of Courthouse Square in reference to a sexual battery incident.

The suspect, identified as Duane Kelley, 43, was arrested and charged with Sexual Battery, according to OPD.

Kelley was issued a $25,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Print Article

  • Sports

  • Friends2Follow

  • Crime

  • Business

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Lifestyle

  • Education