Philadelphia man arrested for sexual battery
On June 11, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 100 block of Courthouse Square in reference to a sexual battery incident.
The suspect, identified as Duane Kelley, 43, was arrested and charged with Sexual Battery, according to OPD.
Kelley was issued a $25,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.
