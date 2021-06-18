Foster continuing the family legacy as Lafayette’s new school superintendent

Jay Foster is continuing the family tradition as he takes over as the Lafayette County School District’s superintendent.

The school district announced the hiring of Foster on Monday, becoming the successor to Dr. Adam Pugh who is retiring at the end of the month.

Taking over LCSD is not a foreign duty to Foster as his father, Mike, served as superintendent for 10 years. Foster also went to school at Lafayette, starting in the first grade and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1990. His mother was also a teacher within the school district.

“I lived here all my life growing up,” Foster said. “I’m a hometown boy and have a lot of family and friends here.”

After receiving his undergraduate degree in biology education from Delta State University, Foster wanted to coach basketball as well as teach.

Foster’s first job was at North Pontotoc as a biology and anatomy and physiology teacher and a basketball coach. From there, he had stops in Oxford, New Albany and Senatobia.

From 2011 to 2020, Foster served as the superintendent of Senatobia Municipal Schools before coming back home to Lafayette where he retired from the education profession.

Foster began selling insurance last year and then heard about the superintendent position opening up and decided to apply.

With all of the memories of his father and mother working and serving in the school district, Foster wanted add another chapter to his family’s legacy.

“It’s humbling,” Foster said. “It’s very humbling to know that I have to carry on the tradition that has become Lafayette County School District. It’s a family here. I know that. I see that coming back. There are so many people that poured into my life here … I take a lot of pride. I want it to be a beacon of light that shines and I want everybody to know what Lafayette County is about.”

Foster will sit in his first LCSD Board of Trustees meeting on July 5.