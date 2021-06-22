June 22, 2021

Oxford man charged with Enticement of a Child

By Jake Thompson

Published 12:34 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

An Oxford man is facing a felony charge after allegedly communicating with a minor.

On May 30, the Oxford Police Department received a report in reference to inappropriate messages between a child and an adult. The adult was identified as Paul Webb, 48.

Webb was arrested and charged with Enticement of a Child to Produce Depiction of Sexual Conduct. He was issued a bond of $25,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge.

