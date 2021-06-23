Ole Miss announces 100 percent capacity for upcoming basketball season

Ole Miss men’s and women’s basketball games at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion will return to full capacity for the 2021-22 season, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced Tuesday.

Games are expected to operate as they did prior to the pandemic. Specific details will be announced closer to the season.

Season tickets for both Ole Miss men’s and women’s basketball go on sale July 1 at olemisstix.com. Non-conference schedules will be announced for both teams in the coming weeks.

“We are blessed with one of the finest arenas in college basketball, and after a year of reduced capacity, we can’t wait to see Rebel Nation pack it out this season,” Carter said. “Coach Davis and Coach Yo are building great momentum with their programs, and the Ole Miss family should get ready for an exciting year in The SJB Pavilion.”

The state-of-the-art $96.5 million Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss was recently renamed in recognition of a $10 million gift from the Madison, Mississippi, couple. Ground was broken on the 225,000-square feet arena on July 31, 2014 and officially opened its doors on January 7, 2016 with the Rebel men’s basketball team’s victory over Alabama.

Designed by AECOM and built by BL Harbert, The SJB Pavilion boasts a capacity of 9,500 fans and includes a number of first-class amenities, including courtside and baseline seating for students, three premium club areas for fans and more than 1,700 premium seats all within an intimate seating bowl. The men’s and women’s locker rooms measure almost 1,500 square feet, while the facility also houses two visiting team locker rooms, officials’ locker rooms, a volleyball locker room and green room space.

Ole Miss worked with Daktronics to design, manufacture and install what was the largest center-hung video display board in college sports at the time with nearly 2,400 square feet of LED. The center-hung configuration consists of 13 video displays for a total of more than 3.6 million LEDs. It includes four main video displays, two undermount video displays, four corner displays and three 360-degree rings.

The SJB Pavilion also includes a five-story parking garage with 800 spaces that services the entire campus community.