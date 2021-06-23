June 23, 2021

  • 79°
Allen Bishop, left, and Jake Sellers, right, are charged with Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling after allegedly entering a residence where a family of three were present, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department (Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department)

Oxford men charged for home burglary

By Jake Thompson

Published 9:16 am Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Two Oxford men are facing a burglary charge after entering an occupied residence.

On June 18, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Allen Bishop, 59, and Jake Sellers, 35, for Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling.

Bishop and Sellers allegedly entered a residence where a family of three were present, with the intention of doing harm to one of them, according to the sheriff’s department.

Both Bishop and Sellers were given a bond of $50,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Print Article

  • Sports

  • Friends2Follow

  • Crime

  • Business

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Lifestyle

  • Education