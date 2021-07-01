Traffic patterns for 4th of July fireworks at Oxford High School announced

The Oxford Police Department announced the traffic patterns for the Fourth of July fireworks event taking place at Oxford High School.

On Sunday, the City of Oxford is hosting a firework display at OHS beginning at 9 p.m. For those who plan to park at OHS, the west side parking lot will exit onto Sisk Avenue towards Highway 7 and the east side parking lot — where the OHS gym is located — will exit onto Sisk to F.D. “Buddy” East Parkway to Highway 6.

All traffic patterns on Sisk Avenue will be held until the high school lots are clear. Once the traffic at OHS is clear, OPD will begin to release lots along Sisk Avenue.