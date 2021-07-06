July 6, 2021

Rhonda Killoug, left, Shannon Eaton, center, and Joseph Eaton, right, were arrested and charged for their alleged involvment in multiple burglaries at storage faciilities in Oxford. (Oxford Police Department)

Alcorn County trio arrested for commercial burglary

By Jake Thompson

Published 4:13 pm Tuesday, July 6, 2021

On June 30, officers responded to multiple stare burglaries within the city.

Through the investigation, the Oxford Police Department identified Rhonda Killough, 60; Shannon Eaton, 42, and Joseph Eaton, 45, all from Alcorn County, as suspects. All three were arrested and charged with Commercial Burglary for their alleged involvement.

Some of the property was recovered and all individuals were taken back to Lafayette County. All three had a bond of $1,500 issued.

