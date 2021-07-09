Baptist receives Hero award for pandemic efforts

Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi received the QUEST Hero Award for exemplary efforts and quickly evolving care and operation in the face of adversity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This recognition is truly an honor,” said Bill Henning, CEO and administrator of Baptist Memorial Hospital. “The entire team at Baptist North Mississippi showed exemplary leadership during the COVID-19 global crisis.”

“There were many challenging days during the pandemic, but our team demonstrated innovation and commitment to safe quality patient care during the most unprecedented time in health care history.”

In 2020, Baptist along with five other hospitals were recognized by Premier Inc. for their outstanding patient care and high standards.

“A hero is defined as one who combats adversity through feats of ingenuity, courage or strength and who has attained noble and or brave accomplishments,” said Seth Edwards, Premier’s Vice President of the Advisory Services. “Unprecedented times call for unprecedented actions, and we are so proud to partner with these heroes.”

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 175,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare.

Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi is a 217-bed hospital in Oxford, Mississippi, that offers a variety of services, including cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, home care and hospice and a 24-hour emergency department.

In November 2017, the hospital moved into a five-story 600,000 square-foot-facility that offers expanded services, including a larger emergency department, advanced technology, and larger rooms for patients and their families.

Since the hospital became affiliated with the Baptist system in 1989, it has invested almost $700 million dollars into the community.