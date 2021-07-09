Cynthia Lynn Bagwell, 64, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North MS in Oxford.

The memorial service will be Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Owen officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1:00 at the funeral home.

Cynthia was born on November 6, 1956, in Memphis, TN to the late Charles William Bagwell and surviving Jean Elizabeth Bagwell. She spent her early childhood in Memphis, TN before moving to Reidland, KY and was a graduate of Reidland High School. She moved to Oxford to attend the University of Mississippi where she earned her Masters degree in Audiology.

Her giving spirit led every choice in her life and paved a path to her career in Oxford as the Director of Diagnostic Services at North MS Regional Center. Her devotion and service to others led her to become a foster parent.

She raised numerous foster children in a loving and nurturing home, selflessly giving of herself to care for their needs. Cynthia was a staple of St. Andrews United Methodist Church and was thankful for the opportunity to continue worshipping online during the pandemic.

She enjoyed fishing and singing, was an accomplished, self taught pianist and an avid fan of her Ole Miss Rebels. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Ann Bagwell Cox.

In addition to her mother, Cynthia is survived by a son, Albert Bagwell of Oxford; a foster daughter, Selena Dardar; a sister, Tere Bagwell Johnston of Kuttawa, KY and a grandson, Mason Bagwell.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Cynthia’s memory may be made to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 6, Oxford, MS 38655.