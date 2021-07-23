Corral, Ealy voted First Team Preseason All-SEC; Ole Miss predicted to finish fourth in West
Many have Matt Corral pegged as one of the top quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference and the media felt the same way.
The Ole Miss signal caller was voted First Team in the Preseason All-SEC by members of the media during this year’s SEC Media Days. It marks the first time Corral has landed on the Preseason All-SEC team during his career at Ole Miss.
Running back Jerrion Ealy was the only other Rebel to earn First Team votes. Ealy was voted as the top preseason return specialist and all-purpose player.
Other Rebels to find their way on the preseason list were offensive lineman Nick Broeker and Ben Brown, who were named to the Third-Team.
When it comes to the predicted order of finish in the SEC and its eventual champion, not a lot of change occurred at the top. Alabama is predicted by the media to win the Western Division with 134 first place votes and the 2021 SEC Champion, receiving 84 votes.
Ole Miss received one vote to win the West and one vote to win the SEC championship. The Rebels were predicted to finish fourth in the West behind Alabama, Texas A&M and LSU.
Georgia was predicted to win the Eastern Division with 124 first place votes and finished second behind Alabama to win the SEC title with 45 votes.
SEC Preseason Media Days All-SEC Team:
Offense (First Team)
QB — Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB — Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB — Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR — John Metchie III, Alabama
WR — Treylon Burks, Arkansas
TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL — Evan Neal, Alabama
OL — Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL — Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL — Cade Mays, Tennessee
C — Nick Brahms, Auburn
Offense (Second Team)
QB — JT Daniels, Georgia
RB — Kevin Harris, South Carolina
RB — Zamir White, Georgia
WR — Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR — George Pickens, Georgia
TE – Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL — Jamaree Saylyer, Georgia
OL — Emil Ekiyor, Jr., Alabama
OL — Ed Ingram, LSU
OL — Austin Deculus, LSU
C — Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Offense (Third Team)
QB —Bo Nix, Auburn
RB — Brian Robinson, Jr., Alabama
RB — Chris Rodriguez Jr, Kentucky
WR — Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR — Jacob Copeland, Florida
TE — Nike Muse, South Carolina
OL — Charles Cross, Mississippi State
OL — Nike Broeker, Ole Miss
OL — Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
OL — Luke Fortner, Kentucky
C — Michael Maietti, Missouri*
C — Ben Brown, Ole Miss*
Defense (First Team)
DL — Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL — Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
DL — Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
DL — Zachary Carter, Florida*
DL — DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M*
LB — Henry To’o To’o, Alabama
LB — Christian Harris, Alabama
LB — Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama
DB — Derek Stingley, LSU
DB — Josh Jobe, Alabama
DB — Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB — Kaiir Elam, Florida
Defense (Second Team)
DL — Josh Pascal, Kentucky,
DL — LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL — Ali Gaye, LSU
DL — Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
LB — Grant Morgan, Arkansas
LB — Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB — Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB — Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB — Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB — Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB — Elias Ricks, LSU
Defense (Third Team)
DL — DJ Dale, Alabama
DL — Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
DL — Travon Walker, Georgia
DL — Derick Hall, Auburn
LB — Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB — Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB — Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB — Lewis Cine, Georgia
DB — Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
DB — Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
Specialists (First Team)
P — Jake Camarda, Georgia
PK — Cade York, LSU
RS — Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
AP — Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Specialists (Second Team)
P — Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK — Will Reichard, Alabama
RS — Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP — Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Specialists (Third Team)
P — Mac Brown, Ole Miss
PK — Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS — Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP — Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Lane Kiffin hitting the reset button with upcoming season
HOOVER, Ala. — Yes, Lane Kiffin was on the sideline for the 2020 season, but to the second-year head coach... read more