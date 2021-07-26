LCSD charges man with failure to register as a sex offender

Investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department charged Sonny Ingram, 35, with Sex Offender Registration Failure on July 21.

Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office were notified that Ingram was a registered sex offender in Memphis, Tennessee but was currently living in Harmontown, Mississippi without registering in Lafayette County.

Ingram was arrested July 21, 2021 and bond was set at $5,000.