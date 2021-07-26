Oxford Community Market to celebrate National Farmers Market Week

Oxford Community Market is joining the Farmers Market Coalition and markets around the country to celebrate National Farmers Market Week on Aug. 3 from 3-6:30 p.m. at the Old Armory Pavilion, where the market is held every Tuesday year-round.

National Farmers Market Week is an opportunity to show how much value markets bring to their communities.

“At Oxford Community Market, we have a triple bottom line: Help our farmers earn fair prices by providing a reliable place for them to sell their products directly to consumers, support consumers who need improved access to healthy, local food, and serve the broader community as a hub for social engagement and community resilience,” said OXCM Director Betsy Chapman.

OXCM, like many markets around the country, remained operational through the COVID-19 crisis and leveraged their organizational infrastructure to help provide food, comfort and community connections through this time of great uncertainty. During the course of the pandemic, OXCM helped establish the CB Webb Neighborhood Resilience Garden, delivered fresh produce weekly to the Pantry, and served over 2,000 meals to residents of CB Webb, Walnut Hills, and Canterbury Crest through a partnership with University of Mississippi Greek organizations.

“Farmers markets are unique community assets and essential components of a healthy community. This is especially evident as markets across the country have risen to the occasion to help meet basic needs and provide a sense of connection during the challenges of the COVID crisis. We look forward to building more community support for local markets and our food system so we can continue to do this important work,” Chapman said.

OXCM’s National Farmers Market Week Celebration is free and open to the public and will be held during the regular weekly market. To celebrate, OXCM will offer free slices of locally grown watermelon, giveaways, and live music by The Farmers Market All-Stars plus vendor specials, low-contact kids activities and more.

“We really welcome this opportunity to celebrate the wonderful people that make our market community so special and look forward to seeing this event attract new faces to the market,” Chapman said.

In addition to the festivities, local farmers and food producers will have plenty of fresh summer produce including peaches, peas, watermelons, tomatoes, cantaloupes, cucumbers and other summer favorites.

For more information about Oxford Community Market visit oxfordcommunitymarket.com or contact Chapman at 662-816-7413.