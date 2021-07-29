Mississippi’s sales tax holiday will arrive this weekend
Mississippi’s sales tax holiday is coming just ahead of the school year to save many people money. From Friday, July 30 to Saturday, July 31, customers can buy clothes, shoes and school supplies from their local retailers. The sales tax for Mississippi is 7%.
The items purchased must be less than $100 to qualify. Any item $100 and more will have the 7% sales tax applied to the purchase.
It must be noted that tax-free sales do not apply to online purchases. Items must be bought in-store to be eligible for the tax free weekend.
List of tax-free eligible school supplies:
Backpacks
Binder pockets
Binders
Blackboard chalk
Book bags
Calculators
Cellophane tape
Clays and glazes
Compasses
Composition books
Crayons
Dictionaries and thesauruses
Dividers
Erasers
Folders: expandable, pocket, plastic and manila
Glue, paste and paste sticks
Highlighters
Index card boxes
Index cards
Legal pads
Lunch boxes
Markers
Notebooks
Paintbrushes for artwork
Paints: acrylic, tempera and oil
Paper: loose-leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board and construction paper
Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
Pencil sharpeners
Pencils
Pens
Protractors
Reference books
Reference maps and globes
Rulers
Scissors
Sheet music
Sketch and drawing pads
Textbooks
Watercolors
Workbooks
Writing tablets
For more information on Mississippi’s sales tax holiday and a list of eligible and non-eligible items, click the link to the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s list.
