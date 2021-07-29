Mississippi’s sales tax holiday will arrive this weekend

Mississippi’s sales tax holiday is coming just ahead of the school year to save many people money. From Friday, July 30 to Saturday, July 31, customers can buy clothes, shoes and school supplies from their local retailers. The sales tax for Mississippi is 7%.

The items purchased must be less than $100 to qualify. Any item $100 and more will have the 7% sales tax applied to the purchase.

It must be noted that tax-free sales do not apply to online purchases. Items must be bought in-store to be eligible for the tax free weekend.

List of tax-free eligible school supplies:

Backpacks

Binder pockets

Binders

Blackboard chalk

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Clays and glazes

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Dictionaries and thesauruses

Dividers

Erasers

Folders: expandable, pocket, plastic and manila

Glue, paste and paste sticks

Highlighters

Index card boxes

Index cards

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers

Notebooks

Paintbrushes for artwork

Paints: acrylic, tempera and oil

Paper: loose-leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board and construction paper

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Reference books

Reference maps and globes

Rulers

Scissors

Sheet music

Sketch and drawing pads

Textbooks

Watercolors

Workbooks

Writing tablets

For more information on Mississippi’s sales tax holiday and a list of eligible and non-eligible items, click the link to the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s list.