July 29, 2021

Pope man arrested on auto burglary charge

By Maya Martin

Published 7:32 am Thursday, July 29, 2021

On July 25, the Oxford Police Department arrested Jonathan Turner, 23, of Pope, Mississippi and charged him with Auto burglary along with other pending charges.

The OPD responded around 9:20 a.m. to the Green Apartments for a report of an unconscious male found behind the building of the complex. Upon further investigation, it was discovered a vehicle had been broken into.

Turner was arrested and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center. The Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued a $10,000 bond.

 

